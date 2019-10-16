State Briefs | Schilling won't run for office

PHOENIX (AP) — Former major league pitcher Curt Schilling says he's decided not to run for Congress.

Schilling told a Phoenix sports radio station Tuesday that he decided not to run because of "things that have been said and done" to his wife and children since he announced he was thinking about challenging Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran.

Schilling is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and drew a supportive tweet from him after he told a conservative radio host in August that he might run in Arizona.

Schilling helped the Arizona Diamondbacks to its only World Series championship in 2001. He won another World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2004. He was later fired as an ESPN commentator for controversial online comments.

Man who died in custody had meth in system

PHOENIX (AP) – Police say a man who died at a Phoenix hospital after being taken into custody following a scuffle at a store had methamphetamine in his system.

They say a review of the Oct. 6 incident shows only handcuffs were used to take 49-year-old Alexander Brown into custody and no improper action was taken by officers.

Police were called out to a fight inside of a store and say they found Brown pushing customers, behaving erratically and apparently impaired.

Officers then took Brown into custody and they say he continued to resist, striking his head on the inside of the patrol car.

Brown became unresponsive while being evaluated by paramedics. He was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tucson woman gets lifetime probation in death of infant son

TUCSON (AP) — A Tucson woman who pleaded guilty to felony child abuse in the 2016 death of her infant son has been sentenced to lifetime probation.

Pima County prosecutors say Kimberly Gail Self was sentenced Wednesday.

She was arrested last year on two felony charges and pleaded guilty in the case two months ago.

Authorities say Self’s 7-month-old son Victor died in a Tucson hospital from severe skull fractures and brain bleeding in December 2016. Authorities say Self had previously refused to get her son medical help when he needed it.That child was reported to have medical issues directly related to neglect and abuse while under Self’s care.

Firm to pay $54,000 for racial harassment

PHOENIX (AP) – The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says a Phoenix moving company must pay $54,000 and issue a written apology to an African American former employee subjected to racial harassment at work.

The federal agency said Tuesday its lawsuit against Arizona Discount Movers was resolved by a consent decree and signed by a U.S. district judge.

The agency’s lawsuit says the company allowed the employee to be subjected to racial harassment so egregious he felt compelled to quit.

It says a supervisor aimed racist comments and threatening gestures at the worker, such as placing on his desk a statue of a jockey with a whip.

Ousted Tempe councilman files $2.5M notice of claim vs city

TEMPE (AP) – A former two-term Tempe councilman who was removed from office last year after being accused of misconduct has filed a $2.5 million notice of claim against the city.

In a statement Tuesday, Tempe officials say Kolby Granville’s notice of claim contains false, misleading and potentially defamatory allegations.

They plan to vigorously defend the city against the allegations if the claim turns into a lawsuit.

Granville was ousted from office in April after an independent investigator hired by Tempe found the councilman violated the city’s conduct rules.

He was accused of unwanted sexual advances and providing alcohol to three underage college girls.

Granville denied the allegations and the women declined to cooperate with police so no charges were filed.

Tax preparer fined, for fake returns

PHOENIX (AP) – A former tax preparer in Phoenix has been fined $11,000 and sentenced to three years probation for preparing false tax returns. State prosecutors say seven taxpayers were unaware that tax preparer Karen Hernandez had included false information on their income tax returns.

The Arizona Department of Revenue’s Criminal Investigations Unit discovered that during the 2016 and 2017 tax filing seasons, Hernandez prepared nine false returns.