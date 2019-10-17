City to hold Census 2020 Job Fair
KINGMAN – With the 2020 Census quickly approaching, the City of Kingman will hold a job fair to inform residents of how they can get involved.
The Census 2020 Job Fair will be held from 2 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. Census representatives will help people apply for jobs with the census. They will also provide the public with general information about the census.
As explained by City Planner Sylvia Shaffer at City Council’s last meeting, the Constitution requires a population count each decade. The results of that census determine seats for the U.S. House of Representatives, and furthermore, the amount of federal funds received for schools and communities, and public safety and infrastructure.
City Manager Ron Foggin noted that the 2020 Census will mark the first time responses will be accepted not only via mail, but also by telephone and online. The census includes a list of seven questions.
City staff put together figures from the last census, and shared that there was an estimated revenue loss of about $400 for each person who failed to complete the census. Almost 7,000 Kingmanites weren’t counted in 2010, Shaffer said.
Foggin said the more heads that are counted in the census, the more federal funds could be distributed to Kingman. That means less of a reliance on sales tax revenues.
