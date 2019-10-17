OFFERS
Horoscopes | Oct. 18, 2019

Originally Published: October 17, 2019 5:35 p.m.

Birthdays: Zac Efron, 32; Esperanza Spalding, 35; Freida Pinto, 35; Wynton Marsalis, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look into what you need to do to replace what is wearing you down with what will lift you up. Positive change is within reach.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may crave change, but before you jump in one direction or another, consider the people close to you and the influence it will have on your current situation. Get the go-ahead and move forward with support and good wishes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pour your energy into something you enjoy doing. Look at relationships for what they are, and align yourself with people who offer equality.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Participation will require finesse, integrity and knowledge. Changing your pace, surroundings or the people you’re around will help you move in a positive direction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take responsibility and be a leader, not a follower, and tempting alternatives will surface. Don’t give in to persuasive tactics.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refrain from letting emotions overwhelm you or letting someone act irresponsibly. Strive for unity, justice and peace of mind.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put an end to excessiveness, and consider a minimalist lifestyle. Getting rid of things you no longer need or use and passing your possessions along will lift stress and any pressure you’ve been feeling.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Concentrate on a unique lifestyle that will ease your stress and bring you peace of mind. Surround yourself with people who bring you joy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful what you reveal to others. Plan to do the work yourself, and concentrate on what matters most.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you aren’t happy with something, make changes. A change of location will inspire you to rethink your future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): How you set up an area to work in will make a difference to your performance. Whether you want to develop a hobby or start a home-based business, the changes you make will pay off.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Walk away from drama, emotional interference, indulgent behavior or anything else that is dragging you down. Put your energy into planning your future and what you want to do with your time.

