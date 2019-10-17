OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Oct. 18
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman pastor is now on TV

Pastor Bob Peet's program “Truth be Told” is shown on the NOW network, with whom he has a one-year long contract. (Courtesy)

Pastor Bob Peet's program “Truth be Told” is shown on the NOW network, with whom he has a one-year long contract. (Courtesy)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 17, 2019 5:52 p.m.

KINGMAN – Pastor Bob Peet from The Kingdom of God Baptist Church, 4798 Stockton Hill Road, is now offering a 30-minute weekly sermon on TV.

“Modern Christianity has a lot of strings attached,” Pastor Peet told The Daily Miner. “Unlike many famous preachers, I’m very Bible-oriented. I teach what Bible says, and I’m not concern with money. I earn most of my income outside of the church.”

Peet – a Kingmanite since 8th grade – used to own a bar, Tequila Bob’s on Northern Avenue, but “God started working on him around 2003, 2004.” The bar is closed now, and Peet is a pastor.

His program “Truth be Told” is shown on the NOW network, with whom he has a one-year long contract.

“Truth be told” declares to be different from most of the other Christian TV programs. You will never be asked for money. Pastor Bob does not pass a collection plate. If you want to donate money, you can do it, but Peet is here because he wants to preach.

The NOW network is available in 110 cities around the country and reaches 30 million homes. Even though the NOW network is not available in Kingman, you may purchase a “Roku” device that plugs into the back of your TV and connects to the WIFI.

You may also access this program using your mobile phone by texting NOWTV to 54244.

The first airing was shown on September 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. eastern standard time.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingdom of God congregation brings the heat for Pastor Peet
Just who is Pastor Bob Peet?
1 church, 7 pastors join together for Good Friday services and unity
King’s Cupboard helps hungry families
Carolers give good tidings in Kingman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News