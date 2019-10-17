Kingman pastor is now on TV

KINGMAN – Pastor Bob Peet from The Kingdom of God Baptist Church, 4798 Stockton Hill Road, is now offering a 30-minute weekly sermon on TV.

“Modern Christianity has a lot of strings attached,” Pastor Peet told The Daily Miner. “Unlike many famous preachers, I’m very Bible-oriented. I teach what Bible says, and I’m not concern with money. I earn most of my income outside of the church.”

Peet – a Kingmanite since 8th grade – used to own a bar, Tequila Bob’s on Northern Avenue, but “God started working on him around 2003, 2004.” The bar is closed now, and Peet is a pastor.

His program “Truth be Told” is shown on the NOW network, with whom he has a one-year long contract.

“Truth be told” declares to be different from most of the other Christian TV programs. You will never be asked for money. Pastor Bob does not pass a collection plate. If you want to donate money, you can do it, but Peet is here because he wants to preach.

The NOW network is available in 110 cities around the country and reaches 30 million homes. Even though the NOW network is not available in Kingman, you may purchase a “Roku” device that plugs into the back of your TV and connects to the WIFI.

You may also access this program using your mobile phone by texting NOWTV to 54244.

The first airing was shown on September 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. eastern standard time.