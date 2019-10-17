Gallery | Kingman residents take part in Walk Away from Drugs
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 17, 2019 7:03 p.m.
The 2019 Walk Away from Drugs & Keep Kingman Safe Expo was held Wednesday night at Centennial Park.
Photo Gallery
Walk Away From Drugs - Oct. 16, 2019
Kingman gathered together at Centennial Park, 333 Harrison Street, Wednesday night for the 13th Annual Walk Away from Drugs. Photos by Agata Popeda.
