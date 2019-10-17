OFFERS
Pregnancy Center hosts Annual Benefit Tea

The money raised from the Benefit Tea will assist the Advice and Aid Pregnancy Center in its efforts to provide a variety of services to mothers and their families. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: October 17, 2019 6:35 p.m.

KINGMAN – An evening of food, music, tea and more is in store for attendees of the Advice and Aid Pregnancy Center’s largest fundraiser of the year, the Annual Benefit Tea.

This year’s fundraiser will be held from 1:30 – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the College Park Community Center, 4873 Van Nuys Road. Classical music played by local musicians paired with tea and desserts will set the stage for what event organizer Teresa Reaume says will be a tranquil setting filled with family, friends and guests.

Monies raised from the event will assist the center in its efforts to help mothers and their families. The center offers free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds in the first trimester performed by trained nurses, and holds parenting classes and additional classes on prenatal care.

Mothers and expecting mothers can even earn credits by taking classes, credits that can be traded in for formula, diapers, clothing and more.

“For more than 25 years we have equipped families with parenting and life skills by providing resources, referrals and material items for both mother and child,” Reaume said.

Last year, the center raised almost $13,800 at the event.

Complementary photos will be taken of guests, and displays will feature educational information about the work of the center.

There are also “wonderful” live and silent auction items, Reaume said. Those include a night in a cabin in the Hualapais, and a large collection of baskets and certificates from local businesses. Additional prizes are two night stays at resorts in Laughlin, spa packages, an off-road adventure and more.

Invitations can be picked up at the center, 2975 Northern Ave., or on the day of the event. Admission for adults is $15, while children aged 14 and under get in for free.

“Come and support the sanctity of life, come and support mothers and their families,” Reaume said. “That’s who we help, mothers and their families.”

