OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Oct. 18
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Football: Vols hit the road looking to knock off undefeated Coconino

Lee Williams senior Donnie Simms runs the ball last week against Flagstaff. Simms and the Vols hit the road Friday night in search of their second region win of 2019. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Lee Williams senior Donnie Simms runs the ball last week against Flagstaff. Simms and the Vols hit the road Friday night in search of their second region win of 2019. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: October 17, 2019 6:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – Any squad, no matter the sport, enjoys the opportunity to go on the road and beat an undefeated team.

The No. 26 ranked Lee Williams High School football team will get the chance to do just that at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 11 ranked Coconino.

“It’s a good challenge for us,” said Vols head coach Patrick O’Boyle. “We understand what’s at stake here – they’re undefeated and if they win, they win the region. We’re very excited to defend and challenge ourselves this week.”

O’Boyle is right, the Panthers can lock up the 4A Grand Canyon Region crown with a victory Friday night and they’re on a roll after cruising to a 62-13 win last week at Mohave.

That is far from Lee Williams’ focus though.

“We’re not going to overhype anything,” O’Boyle said. “We’re not going to make anything bigger than what it needs to be. We understand we have to be a lot better than we have been up front, especially with what they like to do. We’re going to have to be very disruptive up front on both sides of the line of scrimmage and establish the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”

The battle in the trenches will especially be important as Coconino’s Zach Bennett has rushed for 1,225 yards and 19 touchdowns.

However, he’s not the only one the Vols have to watch out for as Bailey McCauslin has 473 yards and seven scores for the Panthers (7-0, 4-0 4A Grand Canyon Region).

“Coconino is very well-coached, very physical and they run a scheme that’s tailored to their kids,” O’Boyle said. “Kudos to them because not a lot of guys are willing to do that. It’s not a very flashy offense, but in the same regard they do things right. We know they’re going to run the football. We’re going to continue to stack the box against them, but it’s about being disciplined and assignment sound. If we’re willing to do our job, we’ll set ourselves in a positon where we can be successful.”

The Vols (3-3, 1-2) are also in an interesting situation as they have yet to lose consecutive games this season. That has been part of the focus and Lee Williams isn’t backing down from the challenge.

“It’s been a good evaluation week for us,” O’Boyle said. “The kids’ spirits are still the same. We’re hungry and we want to get back on the winning track. We’ve done some things the right way in that regard this year as far as bouncing back after a loss. But again, our kids are staying hungry and we’re very excited about the challenge at hand.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Football: Vols welcome Mingus to town Friday night
Prep Football: Vols face tough challenge in rebuilt Coconino
Prep Football: Vols welcome Flagstaff to town for region clash
Prep Football: Vols fall short at home against Flagstaff
Prep Football: Vols use strong 2nd half to beat Mingus for the first time in program history

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News