Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Oct. 18
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Prep Roundup: Vols, Lady Vols take 2nd at Running the River

Lee Williams junior Cade Cantrell, left, took fourth, while teammate Hunter Serrano was 12 on Wednesday at Running the River. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: October 17, 2019 6:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – It was another successful outing for the Lee Williams High School cross country team as the Vols and Lady Vols each finished second Wednesday at Running the River.

Cade Cantrell led the way for the Vols with a fourth-place finish (19:18), followed by Elijah Davis in fifth (19:19), Hunter Serrano in 12th (19:49), Jacob Peterson in 17th (20:47) and Jonathan Allred in 18th.

Christian Yazzie was Kingman High’s top finisher in 22nd at 21:38, while Xavier Rodriguez was 23rd (21:40), Jack Snow was 27th and Leonel Vazquez was 28th.

Tyler Davison led Kingman Academy with a 49th-place finish.

Meanwhile, Alexis Hecker finished fourth for the Lady Vols at 24:14, followed by Kingman Academy’s Sara Bredenkamp in sixth (24:45) and Lee Williams’ Katalina Robinson in seventh at 24:54.

Kingman’s Lily Smith ran a 25:24 for ninth, while the Lady Vols pair of Rachel Strong and Elizabeth Strong finished 11th and 15th, respectively.

Lee Williams’ Aubrey Damron took 19th, followed by teammate Camber Robles in 21st, Kingman Academy’s Kaelene Alleman in 22nd and Kingman’s Tatum Rader in 23rd.

Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy are back in action Saturday at the Ray Gomez Invitational in Bullhead City.

Volleyball

Flagstaff 3, Lee Williams 1

At Flagstaff, the Lady Vols had their six-match winning streak snapped Wednesday night during a 3-1 (25-16, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15) loss to third-ranked Flagstaff.

No. 7 ranked Lee Williams (12-3, 7-3 4A

Grand Canyon Region) is back at home at 6 p.m. Tuesday when No. 2 ranked Estrella Foothills (14-0, 6-0 4A Southwest Region) comes to town.

NW Christian 3, Academy 0

At Northwest Christian, the Lady Tigers couldn’t find an answer on the road Wednesday night in a 3-0 sweep against the third-ranked Lady Crusaders.

No. 25 ranked Kingman Academy (8-7, 6-2 3A West Region) hosts No. 32 ranked River Valley (6-8, 4-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

More like this story

