Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Oct. 18
59.0°
Rants and Raves | Oct. 18, 2019

Originally Published: October 17, 2019 5:39 p.m.

Michael Reagan colum: Raising our kids to hate – Thank you, Mr. Reagan. The kids will be OK. Today’s adults are in for quite a shock when they try to enter the Pearly Gates because they carry their hate around with them everywhere they go.

Trump stonewalls the Constitution; Dems say ‘Bring it on’ – All the president has to do is show us his taxes and business dealings and I am sure that will clear him of any wrong. Right?

Mohave GOP reopens its headquarters – “It is a vast district with diverse needs and interests.” I really don’t think of “Diversity” when I think of Trump’s Party.

Car dealerships should be required by law to inform all car shoppers if they haven’t repaired parts that have been recalled on cars they sell. Ask for proof in writing. I was sold a car in recall.

Dick Polman colum: Trump stonewalls the Constitution – Really? How about the Democrats’ stonewall the President? Dick Polman is a biased writer who needs to re-evaluate his article with the truth and facts instead of his loosened opinion. Just saying.

AG and the pressure cooker – Wow! Corruption in this county should be a priority for Brnovich and his office, but he goes after pressure cookers. Must have bought one.

Making the world a safer place – Congratulations to Kingman Library for an amazing display of books for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Thanks to all social workers and police officers for making the world a safer place.

Thanks to anyone who has ever brought plastic bags back to a store that collects them for recycling. Also, thanks for bringing plastic bottles to the recycling center. Hoping Kingman can keep improving its recycling program. It matters.

