Renaissance comes to Kingman

KINGMAN – Up until now, those wanting to go back in time to a setting complete with knights, castles, mead and feasts would need to head to Las Vegas this time of year to get their Renaissance festival fix.

But come Saturday, Oct. 26, the Mohave County Fairgrounds will turn back the centuries as it plays host to the first ever Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter Renaissance Faire and Feast. Set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., the event will see no shortage of food, music and activities for the whole family.

“There has never been one in Kingman before, and it just seemed like the time was right,” said Lynn Kannianen, president of the Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter. “The population is growing and people are always looking for something fun and different to do.”

There will be Renaissance reenactors of all sorts, including Italian royalty, pirates, Celtic performers, and more. Kingman High School will provide actors set to perform Shakespeare on stage. Also attending are dancers, drummers, and wandering musicians.

Vendors will be on hand selling turkey legs, hotdogs, hamburgers, funnel cake and more. Activities for the family are also planned. Children can engage in a treasure hunt, and reenactors will have games and educational activities, too.

Crafters, woodworkers, metalworkers and weavers will also have booths at the event. People can stop by and watch them in action. Black Bridge Brewery will bring three specialty beers to the event in addition to red and white wines. Those beers are an Irish Blonde, Blood Orange Wheat and an IPA.

“It’s a great family affair,” Mangiameli said. “We started going when I was a little kid and had the best time. It’s historic, it’s fun, we get to play dress-up. And the fact we’re doing it in October, it’s right around Halloween and a great reason to dress up.”

Tickets for adults are $5, while children age 14 and under will get in for free. The ticket price for the feast, set to begin at 6 p.m., is $50. Other than the cost of paying for the food, dinner ticket proceeds will go to the shelter’s medical fund.

The feast, which will be in buffet form and catered by Mohave Accelerated Learning Center of Bullhead City Chef Michael Gaul, has a menu consisting of cheese boards, stuffed mushrooms, skewered shrimp, leafy greens with feta cheese, pecans, cranberries and raspberry vinaigrette. Attendees will have a choice of herb roasted Cornish hen or steak on a stake. Potatoes au gratin, green beans in a lemon butter sauce, and cheesecake are on the table, too.

Half the fun of the feast is its location. The main building at the fairgrounds will be transformed into a castle, complete with a knight in shining armor greeting and taking pictures with guests. Once the feast is over, a DJ will provide music that will hopefully see attendees take to the dance floor. And be sure to dress up, as there will also be a costume contest.

Then there are the numerous drawing and live auction prizes. Those include a cat tree worth around $300, a basket from Slightly High Maintenance valued at about $500, Toby Keith tickets complete with a two-night stay in Laughlin and more.

“The prizes are fabulous,” Mangiameli said.

Proceeds will go to the shelter’s medical fund. Those monies are used to spay and neuter animals, for surgeries, to administer vaccines and more. Nicole Mangiameli of the shelter said that since January 2019, the shelter has had 939 adoptions and administered more than 1,000 vaccines.

The cost to spay or neuter a large dog is as high as $80. The same procedure costs around $40 for puppies and around $55 for cats. The above steps must be taken before animals can be adopted.

When taking into account the significant number of animals entering the shelter at any given time, Mangiameli said the community’s help is needed for the shelter to continue its efforts.

“To really help these animals the way we feel we should, the funds that are generated from events and the public helping us absolutely save hundreds if not thousands of lives over the course of a year,” Mangiameli said.

Multiple animal organizations will be present with dogs available for adoption, and Petco will have a booth, too.

“It will be a dog-friendly day,” Mangiameli said.

If all goes well for the event in its first year, the hope is to expand its scope next time around. That could mean moving to a three-day festival and adding additional performances.

A small number of tickets may be available at the event, but they’re selling fast. Those interested in attending are encouraged to get their tickets in advance at the shelter, 950 Buchanan St., or by going to https://www.friendsofmcas.org/events/renaissance-faire.

The event could also still use volunteers to man booths and help set up. To get involved, head to the shelter or dial (928) 753-2727. Volunteers will receive free admission to the event.