Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Oct. 18
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Shinetoberfest 2019: Moonshine, and Motorcycles and Mayhem

Shinetoberfest will be held at The Saddle Sore Ranch, 4597 S. Jasper Road in Golden Valley. However, the organizers do not recommend following your GPS, advising to use the map on their website instead. (Courtesy)

Shinetoberfest will be held at The Saddle Sore Ranch, 4597 S. Jasper Road in Golden Valley. However, the organizers do not recommend following your GPS, advising to use the map on their website instead. (Courtesy)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 17, 2019 6:40 p.m.

KINGMAN – Come celebrate everything “handmade, homemade and homegrown.” During Shinetoberfest – a moonshine festival and a chili cook off, which will take place this weekend in Golden Valley – only those types of vendors are allowed.

The gates open 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 and close 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The Saddle Sore Ranch is located at 4597 S. Jasper Road in Golden Valley. However, the organizers do not recommend following your GPS, advising to use the map on their website instead.

The organizers (Quick Throttle Magazine, Red Rock Harley-Davidson, Legal Ride Personal Injury & Criminal Defense Attorneys, Mexican Moonshine and the Saddle Sore Ranch) offer onsite camping, music, activities and games based on attendees, flat track racing, “world’s largest outdoor stripper pole, nightly campfire parties and more.”

There will be art, jams, jewelry, as well as free swap meet space for motorcycle and rat rod parts, old school biker rodeo with slow races and flat track racing. Prizes will be given for best moonshine and best chili.

“The seclusion is part of the appeal at the Saddle Sore Ranch,” the organizers said. “It allows us to have a great time, and make amazing memories, without disturbing any neighbors and without having nosey neighbors disturb us. To date, we have had thousands of people at the ranch, from around the world. They come on motorcycles, trikes, cars, trucks, RVs, motorhomes, etc. All without issue.”

This is an adult only event (21 and up). Only 100 tickets will be sold, $20 per person for the entire weekend. Motorcycles, and trailers pulled behind motorcycles get free parking. Additional parking pas required for anything else with more than three wheels.

If you would like to compete in the moonshine or chili contest, select the appropriate free ticket for entry into that competition. You will still need to purchase the admission ticket. There is plenty of tent camping all over the property, and also a separate RV area on the east side. No hookups, but generators are welcomed. Cage parking is available in some areas. The main area of “town” is for motorcycles only. Side-by-sides, golf carts and 4 wheelers are allowed in “town”, but may not park in the “Motorcycle Only Parking” areas.

For more information, look up Shinetoberfest 2019 on Facebook.

their website: http://shinetoberfest.com.

