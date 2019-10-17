Vietnam veterans now participating in Honor Flight program

Vietnam War veterans are now taking part on Honor Flight Arizona, a nonprofit program that takes veterans to visit memorials in Washington, D.C.

The first flight to include Vietnam vets took off Tuesday, Oct. 15 from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. World War II and Korean War vets were also on board. It was the fourth of five honor flights this year for northern and central Arizona vets.

“It is our privilege to honor our Vietnam veterans, as we have had the privilege of doing for our World War II and Korean War Veterans for the past 10 years,” stated Susan Howe, Honor Flight Arizona founder.

Honor Flight Arizona took its first flight of 11 World War II veterans to Washington in November 2009, and has now flown more than 1,700 WW II and 500 Korean War vets to the nation’s capitol. Trips have also included a total of 1,500 guardians.

“On every trip, there have been so many handshakes, hugs, kisses, and ‘Thank you for your service’ and ‘Welcome Home’ comments along the way,” Howe said. “It all makes a huge difference in the lives of our veterans.”

For more information about the free honor flights, visit www.honorflightaz.org.

Information provided by Honor Flight Arizona