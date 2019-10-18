City staff clarify ADA complaint process

Travis Rains

KINGMAN – Following months of appearances at City Council meetings by a man concerned about Americans with Disability Act violations and complaint reporting channels, staff recently provided an update regarding ADA compliance and complaint processes.

Assistant City Attorney Amy Milton told Council that the City has been utilizing an ADA best practices toolkit issued by the Department of Justice in 2006-2007. She said that kit focuses on three main components including having a designated ADA coordinator at the City, giving notice of ADA requirements and establishing grievance procedures.

Jackie Walker, head of human resources for Kingman and who doubles as the ADA coordinator, said public notices issued by the City include deadlines and instructions for people falling under the ADA category seeking reasonable accommodations. She said those notices are available on the City’s website, TVs at the City Complex, department buildings, on Channel 4 and annually within local newspapers and on social media. Grievance procedure information is available via all the platforms above, she added.

ADA compliance complaints for City facilities and rights-of way go directly to Kingman’s Risk Management Department. Walker also said the safety committee routinely inspects those facilities and rights-of-way to ensure compliance.

However, ADA complaints for private, non-City facilities are a bit different.

“If there is a building that is in violation of ADA and is not a City of Kingman building, the Department of Justice enforces those codes,” explained City Attorney Carl Cooper.

For more information on ADA requirements, go to https://www.cityofkingman.gov.