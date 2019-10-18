Governor Ducey Honors Arizona Veterans Hall Of Fame Inductees

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today honored 22 Arizona veterans who continue to go above and beyond to serve their communities at the 9th Annual Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes veterans who continue to serve others after honorably serving our nation.

“Our veterans sacrificed in countless ways to serve our country, and many continue to serve in extraordinary capacities long after they put aside the uniform. Today, we honor them,” said Governor Ducey. “My thanks to these heroes — the ones who have made service a lifelong calling. They represent the best of us, today and everyday, and Arizona is grateful for all they do.”

At the ceremony today, 22 veterans were inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame. Their service efforts include helping veterans with disabilities and mental health issues, improving library services, raising money for scholarships and veterans programs, providing resources to veterans in need and more. They joined more than 400 other inductees who have been recognized for their post-military service to their communities and the nation.

Arizona is committed to providing veterans with the resources they need. The Fiscal Year 2020 budget added $1.2 million to the Be Connected program to expand services for Arizona’s veterans. The program focuses on early intervention by connecting Arizona service members, veterans, families and helpers to information, support and resources, such as peer support and behavioral health services.

The inductees include: