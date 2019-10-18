OFFERS
Governor Ducey Honors Arizona Veterans Hall Of Fame Inductees
Ducey: 'They represent the best of us.'

Judge Jeffrey Singer, left, and soon-to-be member of the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Jim Consolato share a laugh on Monday, Oct. 14. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: October 18, 2019 2:46 p.m.

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today honored 22 Arizona veterans who continue to go above and beyond to serve their communities at the 9th Annual Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes veterans who continue to serve others after honorably serving our nation.

“Our veterans sacrificed in countless ways to serve our country, and many continue to serve in extraordinary capacities long after they put aside the uniform. Today, we honor them,” said Governor Ducey. “My thanks to these heroes — the ones who have made service a lifelong calling. They represent the best of us, today and everyday, and Arizona is grateful for all they do.”

At the ceremony today, 22 veterans were inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame. Their service efforts include helping veterans with disabilities and mental health issues, improving library services, raising money for scholarships and veterans programs, providing resources to veterans in need and more. They joined more than 400 other inductees who have been recognized for their post-military service to their communities and the nation.

Arizona is committed to providing veterans with the resources they need. The Fiscal Year 2020 budget added $1.2 million to the Be Connected program to expand services for Arizona’s veterans. The program focuses on early intervention by connecting Arizona service members, veterans, families and helpers to information, support and resources, such as peer support and behavioral health services.

The inductees include:

  • Arlen Allen, Jr., Army veteran, Phoenix
  • William Bates, Army veteran, Sierra Vista
  • FrancisBlain, Marine Corps veteran, Lake Havasu City
  • John Burns, Army veteran, Phoenix
  • Patricia Carlisle-Thompson, Army veteran, Wittmann
  • James Consolato, Jr., Air Force veteran, Golden Valley
  • Robert Conte, Army veteran, Sierra Vista
  • Kenneth Dowse, Navy veteran, Tucson
  • James Fuller, Marine Corps veteran, Mesa (posthumous)
  • Dennis Gardner, Navy veteran, Gilbert
  • Roger Gowen, Navy veteran, Gold Canyon
  • Bruce Hamilton, Army veteran, Sonoita
  • Ludwig Kuttner, Marine Corps veteran, Hereford
  • Larry Leighton, Army veteran, Sun City West
  • Thomas Meaker, Marine Corps veteran, Laveen
  • Paula Pedene, Navy veteran, Scottsdale
  • Victor Peterson, Jr., Air Force veteran, Buckeye
  • Michael Russell, Army veteran, Glendale
  • Jack Sanders, Air Force veteran, Tucson
  • Thomas Sheets, Marine Corps veteran, Phoenix
  • Donald Watts, Air Force veteran, Peoria
  • Michael Wold, Navy veteran, Carefree
