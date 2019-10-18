OFFERS
Governor's office announces $4.6 billion investment in rural infrastructure

The proposed Rancho Santa Fe Parkway would be in the Rattlesnake Wash development.
The proposed Rancho Santa Fe Parkway would be in the Rattlesnake Wash development.

Originally Published: October 18, 2019 9:19 a.m.

Arizona is investing in our rural communities. Over the next five years, the state will invest $4.6 billion in highways, bridges and airports, in addition to targeted investments in this year’s budget to support select infrastructure projects and rural broadband development around the state.

As part of these commitments, over $320 million—including $130 million from the Fiscal Year 2020 budget—will fund efforts to widen Interstate-17 to three lanes along 15 miles between Anthem and Black Canyon City and build an 8-mile system of flex lanes on the grade between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point.

The budget also includes $95.3 million for targeted projects to improve safety and economic development. Those investments include:

$28 million to widen a two-lane section of U.S. 95 in Yuma to five lanes;

$20 million to help the City of Kingman build two traffic interchanges off of Interstate-40;

$18 million to distribute to cities and towns;

$10 million to improve and maintain local airports;

$10 million for an Environmental Assessment and Design Concept Review to widen the Interstate-10 from Phoenix to Casa Grande through the Gila River Indian Community;

$6.5 million for construction on an elevated highway lane on State Route 24 to cross Ellsworth Rd in 2020

The Fiscal Year 2020 budget also allocates $3 million in new funding for the Arizona Rural Broadband Development Grant, which will support planning and deployment of broadband infrastructure in rural communities. Ensuring rural communities have access to high-speed internet is essential for accelerating economic development and providing 21st century education opportunities.

