Kino Avenue closure shifts to Willow Road, Walleck Ranch Drive
KINGMAN – The Willow Road and Kino Avenue intersection is now open, and the next stretch of closures for the Kino Avenue waterline project has been identified as Willow Road to Walleck Ranch Drive.
Kino Avenue from Willow to Walleck will be closed from Monday, Oct. 21 until Thursday, Oct. 31. Detours will be in place, and the public is urged to drive slowly and give themselves extra time for traveling through work zones.
The project to install a new water transmission main on Kino Avenue between Arizona Street to the Mohave Wash started Aug. 12. The total cost of the work is $1.38 million.
The contractor, Freiday Construction, is notifying residents in the area of the work. However, no water service delays or disruptions are scheduled.
Up-to-date street closures can be found on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive Maps through GIS at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
