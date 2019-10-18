McSally sends letter urging Senate to take up landmark retirement legislation

Today, Senators Martha McSally (R-AZ), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Tim Scott (R-SC), Susan Collins (R-ME), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Cory Gardner (R-CO), and Rob Portman (R-OH) sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) urging immediate Senate consideration of the bipartisan Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act, or SECURE Act.

“This bipartisan legislation would expand access to retirement plans for millions of Americans, allow older workers and retirees to contribute more to their retirement accounts, increase 401(k) coverage to part-time employees, prevent as many as 4 million people in private-sector pension plans from losing future benefits, protect 1,400 religiously affiliated organizations whose access to their defined contribution retirement plans is in jeopardy, and do the right thing for Gold Star families,” the senators wrote.

“We encourage the Senate to take action on the SECURE Act as soon as possible,” the senators continued. “Doing so demonstrates to our constituents that the Senate can lead in a bipartisan why for workers saving for retirement, tax fairness, and family financial security.”

The SECURE ACT will make significant strides in fixing the nation’s retirement crisis and help workers of all ages invest and save for their futures. This broadly bipartisan bill, which passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 417 – 3, will not only help workers save for retirement, but also benefit Gold Star families, apprenticeship program participants, low-income scholarship recipients, and children of fallen first responders.