Pursuit leads to spike strips deployment near Meadview Thursday

KINGMAN – Law enforcement reports that spike strips had to be deployed to stop a government vehicle that had reportedly been stolen near Meadview on Thursday, Oct. 17.

An employee at Lake Mead National Recreation Area communicated the report to dispatch at about 9:47 a.m. They said a male individual had entered a government vehicle near Meadview and drove off. Rangers and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded and tried to stop the vehicle.

However, the suspect reportedly continued down Pierce Ferry Road before heading onto U.S. Highway 93 and eventually turning onto Temple Bar Access Road. Upon the subject turning around and heading back toward the highway, law enforcement successfully deployed spike strips.

The vehicle continued north on the highway, traveling in the southbound lane against traffic. That resulted in the road being temporarily closed during the pursuit.

The vehicle ran off the road around mile marker 12 at approximately 11:40 a.m. The suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The suspect, a 32-year-old Ohio man, was taken into custody at around 1:30 p.m. His name was not provided within the press release.

The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident.

Information provided by Lake Mead National Recreation Area