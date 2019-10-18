Road closures announced for Route 66 Street Drags

KINGMAN – This year’s Kingman Route 66 Street Drags are set to be bigger and better than ever, and will therefore come with a number of street closures.

Monday, Oct. 21 – Wednesday, Oct. 23

Andy Devine Avenue will be closed from Harrison to Navajo streets with a detour from Airfield Avenue to Harrison Street. Hoover Street from Kingman Avenue to Andy Devine Avenue will also be closed.

Thursday, Oct. 24 starting at 7 a.m. Andy Devine Avenue will be closed from Harrison Street to Fairgrounds Avenue. Andy Devine Avenue from Navajo Street to Airfield Avenue will be closed, as will Navajo to Ashfork Avenue. Kingman Avenue will be closed from Navajo to Harrison, and Harrison will be closed from Motor Avenue to Andy Devine Avenue. A detour will be in place, taking motorists from Airfield, to Harrison, to Motor, to Fairgrounds Avenue.

Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 a.m. Kingman Avenue will reopen, as will Harrison Street from Andy Devine Avenue to Motor Avenue. Andy from Harrison to Fairgrounds will reopen by 5 p.m. Vendors will be removed from Navajo to Airfield on Andy Devine Avenue, and Andy will reopen by 5 p.m.

Navajo from Andy Devine Avenue to Ashfork will reopen by 5 p.m., as will Hoover Street from Andy to Kingman Avenue.

Final removal of all equipment from Andy Devine Avenue is expected to be completed in time for the road to reopen by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Information provided by the City of Kingman