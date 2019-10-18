Temporary KART closures, relocations start Monday

KINGMAN – The return of the Kingman Street Drags will see a number of Kingman Area Regional Transit bus stops temporarily closed or relocated starting Monday, Oct. 21.

The closures and relocations will reopen Thursday, Oct. 31. Until that time, the following routes and stops will be affected:

Green Route Closures

Navajo Street at Ashfork Avenue; Ashfork Avenue at Hoover Street; Ashfork Avenue at Dawes Street; Ashfork Avenue at Short Street; Harriston Street at Fire Station 2; Uptown Drug on Andy Devine Avenue at Tucker Street; and Bashas’ on Andy Devine Avenue at Airway Avenue. The Bashas’ stop will be served by the Red Route.

Red Route Closures

Somerset Village on Harrison Street and Centennial Community Center on Harrison Street. The latter will be served by the Green Route.

Red Route Relocations

Kingman Avenue at Sunset Boulevard to be flagged down on Main Street at Sunset Boulevard; Fairgrounds Boulevard at Ashfork Avenue to be flagged down on Main Street at Simms Avenue; Fairgrounds Boulevard at Valentine Avenue to be flagged down on Main Street at Wikieup Avenue; Fairgrounds Boulevard at Pasadena Avenue to be flagged down on Main Street at Pasadena Avenue.

Lastly, Fairgrounds Boulevard at Robinson Avenue to be flagged down on Main Street at Robinson Avenue, and Fairgrounds Boulevard at Motor Avenue to be flagged down on Main Street at Motor Avenue.

The Kingman Street Drags are set to run from Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27.

Information provided by the City of Kingman