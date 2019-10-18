OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Oct. 18
Weather  71.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Temporary KART closures, relocations start Monday

The return of the Kingman Street Drags will see a number of Kingman Area Regional Transit bus stops temporarily closed or relocated starting Monday, Oct. 21. (Daily Miner file photo)

The return of the Kingman Street Drags will see a number of Kingman Area Regional Transit bus stops temporarily closed or relocated starting Monday, Oct. 21. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 18, 2019 10:56 a.m.

KINGMAN – The return of the Kingman Street Drags will see a number of Kingman Area Regional Transit bus stops temporarily closed or relocated starting Monday, Oct. 21.

The closures and relocations will reopen Thursday, Oct. 31. Until that time, the following routes and stops will be affected:

Green Route Closures

Navajo Street at Ashfork Avenue; Ashfork Avenue at Hoover Street; Ashfork Avenue at Dawes Street; Ashfork Avenue at Short Street; Harriston Street at Fire Station 2; Uptown Drug on Andy Devine Avenue at Tucker Street; and Bashas’ on Andy Devine Avenue at Airway Avenue. The Bashas’ stop will be served by the Red Route.

Red Route Closures

Somerset Village on Harrison Street and Centennial Community Center on Harrison Street. The latter will be served by the Green Route.

Red Route Relocations

Kingman Avenue at Sunset Boulevard to be flagged down on Main Street at Sunset Boulevard; Fairgrounds Boulevard at Ashfork Avenue to be flagged down on Main Street at Simms Avenue; Fairgrounds Boulevard at Valentine Avenue to be flagged down on Main Street at Wikieup Avenue; Fairgrounds Boulevard at Pasadena Avenue to be flagged down on Main Street at Pasadena Avenue.

Lastly, Fairgrounds Boulevard at Robinson Avenue to be flagged down on Main Street at Robinson Avenue, and Fairgrounds Boulevard at Motor Avenue to be flagged down on Main Street at Motor Avenue.

The Kingman Street Drags are set to run from Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Suspect shot fatally by DPS officer near Wikieup
Kingman Street Drags returning in October
Route 66 Street Drags return, volunteers needed
Street Drags organizers seek volunteers
Transportation study to examine railroad crossing, traffic

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News