Cindy Moore and Hair 2 Die 4 are here to help

KINGMAN – Cindy Moore, 56, is the second-best thing Moline, Illinois gave to the world, and certainly, many of her clients would insist she should be named number one. But this is not a story about John Deere Tractors of Moline; this is a story about really good wigs.

“Oh, I always have done wigs,” Moore says with a laugh. “This is so funny,” she repeats whenever she tells another chapter of her life, as if the very fact life takes unexpected twists and turns was amusing to her. “I have done hair and wigs for 28 years in Illinois before we moved here.”

Having such an optimistic approach to life, it’s no wonder that when Moore learned that her 82-year-old father’s last wish was to die in Lake Havasu City, she made the 2,000-mile journey west. Within a year after the move, she opened her first shop in Havasu and it grew fast

“The name of my business was always Hair 2 Die 4,” she said. “Why wigs? My aunts had thin hair. They would order wigs and I would fix them. Wigs needs to be altered, thinned and cut for your face.”

At the same time, after her father’s death, 120-degree temperatures in Lake Havasu City proved too much, and Moore and her husband moved to Kingman. She worked from her house for a while, but two weeks ago she finally opened her first Kingman shop, the only wig salon in Kingman, as part of Specially Yours salon, 1921 Lucille Avenue.

But building the wig empire was far from easy.

“I started ordering wigs online and, with time, I have built a large inventory,” she said.

Good wigs can be pricey, however Moore doesn’t use natural hair, which makes her products more affordable.

“Cancer and alopecia (areata) patients get discounts,” she said. “Also, if they happen to buy a wig somewhere else, I will cut it for them for free.”

She produced “before” and “after” pictures of women, who suddenly had the right hair color complementing their skin and suddenly look 20 years younger. Men, come in as well for toupees.

Moore, a two-time cancer survivor (breast cancer and melanoma), wears wigs and toppers (hair additions) herself, even though she does not have to.

“Yeah, I didn’t have chemo,” she said. “But I know how it feels when you find out you have cancer. It’s like a kick in your gut. I was 44, single and self-employed. And here I am, 13 years later,” she summarizes, feeling good and looking good.





Looking good makes one feel better, Moore firmly believes. She meets with her cancer patients before they lose their hair, she helps them to shave, fits the wig and teaches them how to take care of it.

“I almost always know when people are wearing wigs,” she says. “My husband is getting good at it, too. We can be in a theater and he would whisper: ‘Cin, third row, fifth over. Bad wig?’”



Also, wigs are fabulous for traveling. Recently, Moore took her wigs and toppers on a cruise, surprising co-passengers every day at dinner time. You put them on and you are always ready to meet, she said.

“The more you do with your wig, the more natural it gets,” Moore explained. Her wigs are washable and you don’t have to style them.

“It’s so funny, I’ve always wanted to do things to other people’s hair,” she calls from a closet full of fancy-looking boxes, looking for bags.

“When I was little, I cut my Barbie’s hair and eventually made her bald. Then I saw an advertisement for Barbie’s accessory kit with wigs,” she recalled. “I loved it so much, and I requested it for next Christmas.”