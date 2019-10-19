Fall Festival at Manzanita Elementary set for Thursday
KINGMAN – Manzanita Elementary, 2601 Detroit Ave., will hold a Fall Festival from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
The Student Council is preparing games and activities. Snacks will be available to purchase. Proceeds will be used to purchase equipment and educational items needed at the school.
The council needs donations of 2-liter bottles of soda, bags of candy, cakes, cupcakes and small prizes. You can drop off items at the office or send them with your child to bring to the office.
If you are able to help in any way – working booths, setting up or cleaning up afterwards – contact Mrs. Pool or Ms. Klataske at 928-753-6197.
Students are asked to wear school appropriate costumes and enjoy a night of food and fun.
