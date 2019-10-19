Gallery | Kingman Airport AirFest 2019

Kingman Airport hosted its second annual AirFest Saturday, Oct. 19.

2nd annual Kingman Air Fest - Oct. 19, 2019

The second annual Kingman AirFest was held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Kingman Airport, 7000 Flightline Drive – a big event with the mission to get the community, the youth especially, interested in the airport and aviation in general. Photos by Travis Rains.