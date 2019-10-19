OFFERS
Horoscopes | Oct. 20, 2019

Originally Published: October 19, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Birthdays: Gillian Jacobs, 37; Chris Kattan, 49; Jon Favreau, 53.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Out of chaos comes order. Consider your likes and dislikes, and you’ll see a way to transition from where you no longer want to be to where you see yourself heading. Refuse to let anyone make you feel guilty.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s playtime. Check out new places, people and pastimes. Traveling, learning and associating with cultures and traditions that are unique will help you develop what works best for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep moving, regardless of what others are doing. Harness your energy and put it to good use.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions can be used to benefit you if used properly. Let your intuition tune in to what others are thinking and feeling, and it will give you the vehicle you need to reach out and connect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It’s time to get moving. A physical challenge will help you direct your energy wisely instead of letting it push you into an argument with someone who will never see things the same way you do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Live and learn. Getting together with old friends, relatives or people you can learn from will encourage you to initiate changes you’ve wanted to explore for some time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Participate in events that will make you revisit your past. Being faced with memories will help you make better decisions moving forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider your cravings. Use your creative imagination, and you will come up with a plan that will help you get what you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep moving in a positive direction. Attitude will affect the people you encounter along the way. Think big, but don’t go into debt.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tidy up loose ends so that you can enjoy time spent with those you love. A home improvement project will turn out well if you get everyone involved

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t second-guess what others are doing. Concentrate on what you have to do. Watch your spending, and agree only to do things you know you can handle.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your life simple. Stay focused on what you want to achieve and take good care of your mental and physical well-being.

