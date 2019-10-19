Obituary | Frances Eaton

Frances Eaton was born March 5, 1949 and passed away October 12, 2019. She was born in Kingman, Arizona to Charles Mocco and Elise(Chaffin) Mocco, where she resided her entire life, staying home raising her children.

Frances is survived by her husband; Vernon Eaton, daughters; Shelly Eaton and Sharon Eaton, sisters; Eva Dalton and Sherry Sheppard and grandchildren; Taylor Page Pedicini, Sidney Eaton, Brandon Pedicini, Robert Kirn and Garret Kern.

Frances was a dedicated wife, caring mother and loving grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.