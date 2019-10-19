OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Oct. 20
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Obituary | Leslie Jamille Stephenson

Originally Published: October 19, 2019 7:15 p.m.

Leslie Jamille Stephenson passed away on Oct. 2, 2019. He was born to Thomas Stephenson and Anna (Sarmiento) Stephenson. He was the youngest of three. Les left behind a sister, Laura McNally, and brother, Jack Stephenson. He was married to Paula (Mcpherson) Stephenson and they had two children, Drew and Logan Stephenson. He also had a daughter, Sandra Little.

Les brought spark to a room as soon as he walked in. His charismatic personality and zest for living will never be forgotten. He loved adventure and absolutely loved anything to do with water.

That must have been the Hawaiian in him. He had the ability to communicate like no other. He loved the Lord and did a small amount of time in ministry. His dynamic personality gave him the opportunity to reach people. Les had a big heart so he was always giving. His best quality was his sense of humor, and man did he have one! He will be greatly missed by all of those who knew him.

On Nov. 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. family and friends whose lives Les touched are invited to the Kingman Family Worship Center, 4087 N. Eagle Dr., Kingman, Arizona 86409.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” Mathew 5:4

