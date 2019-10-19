State Briefs | University of Arizona approved to launch veterinary college

TUCSON (AP) – The University of Arizona has gained approval from a nationwide veterinary association to open its College of Veterinary Medicine north of Tucson.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that the American Veterinary Medical Association council sent the university a letter of reasonable assurance Wednesday allowing the school to begin enrolling students in Oro Valley.

College officials say the first class is expected to enroll in 2020 and graduate in 2023. Applications are not yet open.

The medicine program marks the first public veterinary school in the state.

Officials say this is the third accreditation attempt after the council cited deficiencies in 2016 and 2018. The college is now eligible for a provisional accreditation once the first class of students is enrolled and for a full accreditation once they graduate.

Agency eyes fatal crash involving self-driving car in Tempe

WASHINGTON (AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board is moving to determine the probable cause of the first fatal crash involving a self-driving vehicle.

Elaine Herzberg died in March 2018 when an Uber vehicle struck her as she walked across a darkened street in Tempe, Arizona.

The board will meet Nov. 19 as part of its efforts.

A preliminary report by the board said the Uber autonomous driving system spotted Herzberg before hitting her but a system used to automatically apply brakes in potentially dangerous situations had been disabled.

Authorities say records show the backup driver was streaming a television show on her phone in the moments before the crash.

Prosecutors declined to file charges against Uber, as a corporation, in Herzberg’s death, but they’re still considering whether to charge the driver.

42-year-old lawsuit over Maricopa County jail conditions ends

PHOENIX (AP) – A federal judge has ended a 42-year-old lawsuit over conditions in the jails in metro Phoenix.

The lawsuit was filed in 1977 amid allegations that the civil rights of inmates had been violated.

It lingered for decades, and a judge concluded in 2008 that the county provided inadequate medical and mental health care, unsanitary conditions and unhealthy food in the jails.

Court oversight of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jails, ended in 2012 when a judge ruled deficiencies in food and sanitary conditions had been corrected.

But oversight of the jails’ medical and mental health care operations – which are run by the county, not the sheriff’s office – continued until Judge Neil Wake ended the lawsuit on Sept. 19.

New Mexico man in baby shooting may get plea deal

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) – A New Mexico man who reportedly admitted to accidentally shooting an infant girl and trying to arrange the killing of the baby’s mother may be near a plea agreement.

The Gallup Independent reports Tyrell Bitsilly’s attorney Christian Hatfield and special prosecutor Bill Snowden are negotiating plea deals for pending cases.

Bitsilly is facing charges connected to three violent cases involving his girlfriend Shayanne Nelson.

The 21-year-old Bitsilly and Nelson had told police the girl’s 3-year-old brother found a gun left in a Gallup, New Mexico, motel room and accidentally fired the gun.

Bitsilly is facing new charges after authorities say he tried to arrange the killings of Nelson and a retired military medic who helped saved the infant girl’s life.

Police identify 2 men fatally shot in Tucson home break-in

TUCSON (AP) – Police have released the names of two 18-year-old men who were fatally shot after allegedly trying to break into a midtown Tucson home.

They say Ali Mohamed and Corey Teixeira both died in the incident that could be narcotics-related.

Police say a woman woke about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday to noise coming from the rear of the house. The women confronted and shot two men she says were trying to force their way into the home.

Officers arrived to find the wounded men at the rear of the home.

Police say Teixeira was pronounced dead at the scene and Mohamed died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

They say the attempted break-in doesn’t appear to be random and the investigation continues to determine whether the shootings were in self-defense.

Stadium emptied after shots fired near Phoenix high school

PHOENIX (AP) – The Arizona Republic reports that fans and teams were evacuated for an hour from a football game at a high school in Phoenix after reports of shots being fired nearby.

The newspaper says gunshots could be heard as the game was being played about 7:50 p.m. Friday at Betty Fairfax High School.

A sports stringer covering the game for the Republic heard multiple shots and witnessed players ducking and leaving the field, then the stadium being evacuated.

By about 8:50 p.m., players were back on the field and fans were allowed to re-enter the stadium, the Republic reports.

Phoenix police Detective Luis Samudio said shots were fired near the school but nobody was injured. He said the gunfire did not occur at the school.

Ex-Hopi officer convicted of sexual assault

PHOENIX (AP) – A federal jury in Arizona has convicted a former Hopi law enforcement officer accused of sexually assaulting a female in custody.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Mackenzie Davis is scheduled to be sentenced in February 2020 and is facing up to 23 years in prison.

Davis arrested the woman for allegedly driving impaired in November 2016.

She was only identified in court by the initials “C.A.”

The woman said that during a nearly two-hour drive to a detention center, Davis pulled the vehicle onto the side of a road and sexually assaulted her.

Another witness testified Davis also engaged in similar conduct with her on 2011 when he wasn’t a law enforcement officer.

Jurors found Davis guilty of violating C.A.’s civil rights, abusive sexual contact on tribal land and destruction of evidence.