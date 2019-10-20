Christmas in April: Accurate census gifts federal funds

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is urging its residents to ensure they’re counted in the upcoming 2020 Census, and notes that federal funding opportunities increase as population rises, lessening Kingman’s dependence on sales tax revenues.

A census is conducted every decade per the Constitution. That population count determines seats for the U.S. House of Representatives, but also the amount of federal funds allocated to public schools and communities.

In 2010, Kingman may have missed out on a significant amount of federal funding. In a presentation to City Council, City Planner Sylvia Shaffer explained that during the 2010 count, 27% of households, about 3,029, didn’t respond. She said that meant about 7,500 people weren’t counted.

Slightly more than 28,000 residents were counted in 2010. Had the additional 7,500 been included in the count, Kingman’s population could have reached 35,000 for the Census. The City used those figures to say there is an estimated $400 in revenue lost per person who does not participate in the census. Put all those numbers together, and that’s $3 million lost.

“A complete census 2020 counts means to us more money to Kingman for schools, public safety and infrastructure,” Shaffer told Council. “The possibility of more representation at the state and federal levels, so it’s very important.”

Shaffer said the City will receive more HURF funding for road repairs the more heads that are counted in the census. And the Public Safety budget for first responders is comprised of sales tax and state shared revenues. Therefore, the more funding received, the less reliant Kingman is on sales tax.

City Manager Ron Foggin then spoke to the way the census affects budgets. He said needed services increase with the population, which in turn increases budgets. But an incomplete count has an adverse effect.

“With an inaccurate count based on revenue, it means we have more people to take care of with less revenue,” he said, before taking it one step further.

“Part of our advertising is convincing people not to allow Phoenix and other communities to have our money,” he said. “Because that’s really what’s happening, is when we don’t have our people counted, someone else will. And they will get that money for our city.”

This is the first year where people can respond to the census not only by mail, but also online and on the phone. The census consists of seven questions:

How many people are living or staying at your home on April 1, 2020?

Whether the home is owned or rented

About the sex of each person in your home

About the age of each person in your home

About the race of each person in your home

About whether a person in your home is of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin

About the relationship of each person in your home

“We want to make sure that it’s clear that this is historic, there’s three different ways to respond to the census, and the seven questions are extremely important, but not so in depth that anyone should feel like it’s an intrusion into their privacy,” Foggin said.



The City of Kingman will hold a Census 2020 Job Fair from 2 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. Census representatives will help people apply for jobs with the census. They will also provide the public with general information about the census.

Shaffer said Kingman is on track in its census efforts. The City of Kingman Complete Count Task Force has already been established, and a strategy and work plan is being developed. Census Day is April 1, 2020.