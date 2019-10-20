Cookie Monster dances and gives hugs to the delight of several children in Kingman

KINGMAN – “COOKIES?!”

Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster delighted Kingman children Saturday at The Club for YOUth, located at 301 N. First St., giving hugs and showing off his dancing moves.

The blue beast was in town, not to procure all of Kingman’s cookies, but to celebrate Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary, joining Arizona PBS and other community organizations at family resource fairs in Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City.

Although he didn’t speak, his energy inspired the children.

“I think this is awesome,” said mother Tiffany Kelly, whose sons, Adrian, 7, and Theo. 6, hugged and danced with the life-sized Muppet. “This is such a great thing for the community. We need more things like this for kids in the community.”

Tiffany Kelly said the Cookie Monster inspired her children to learn their ABCs and count.

“He is funny and makes me laugh,” said Adrian.

Kim Flack, Arizona PBS associate general manager for education and outreach, said Arizona PBS was one of five PBS stations chosen to host the 50th anniversary for PBS.

“Our goal is to reach rural families and share free resources for parents and kids,” Flack said.

The event was sponsored by La Paz and Mohave County through the “First Thing’s First” program which is funded by the Tobacco Tax initiative. The program offers health care, resources and education for adults and youth in Arizona.

Both Arizona PBS and Sesame Workshop go beyond television: together, they work to develop and distribute materials for families and caregivers. Sesame Street in Communities resources provide strategies and support on topics ranging from school readiness to building healthy habits to tough issues such as divorce and hunger.

But Liam Horgan, 4, focused on the fun, dancing with the crazy cookie eater.

“Liam loves the Cookie Monster,” said his mother Renee Horgan. “He is so excited.”