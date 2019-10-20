OFFERS
Dear Abby | Boy’s disrespect for dad is hard for girlfriend to take

Abigail Van Buren, Dear Abby
Originally Published: October 20, 2019 6:23 p.m.

DEAR ABBY: I am in a loving relationship with a kind and caring man, “Byron.” He has a preteen son, “Eli,” from a previous relationship. Eli stays with us several days a week, and I watch him while Byron goes to work. Byron and I would like to spend the rest of our lives together, but I’m uncertain if I can truly be a stepmother to his son.

Eli often yells at and hits his dad. He calls his dad stupid, among other things. He asks for expensive items during every visit, often refuses to bathe and won’t eat anything other than fast food or pizza. If Byron has to say no to Eli because he doesn’t have the money for something, Eli throws a temper tantrum worse than a 2-year-old.

I like Eli very much. When he’s in a good mood, he’s the kindest child I can think of. But when his mood turns, it’s like the dark side takes over. I love Byron. I would like to marry him. But I don’t know if I can handle watching Eli be so disrespectful to his father. Sometimes it makes me feel like ending things. Please advise me on what to do. – HESITANT “STEPMOM”

DEAR “STEPMOM”: I hope you realize that Eli behaves the way he does because his father allows it. Your gentleman friend really needs to take some parenting classes because his failure to act isn’t good for Eli. Please suggest it.

DEAR ABBY: I’m surprised by how many people choose not to use headphones while talking on the phone, listening to music or watching videos in public places.

I travel frequently. It’s bad enough to suffer through one side of the conversation, but hearing both is worse (and these folks talk at top volume and make no attempt to step out of earshot). Lately, I have also noticed people watching videos in restaurants.

At my apartment’s pool, several neighbors do the same thing. Is there a reasonable way to handle these folks? – BLASTED OUT IN ARIZONA

DEAR BLASTED: If you are in a restaurant, ask the manager to move you to a quieter table. If you are bothered at your apartment swimming pool, take your complaint to the manager of the complex so a sign can be posted asking tenants to keep the volume low on their devices or wear headphones. It’s worth a try. Do not make the mistake of confronting them yourself.

