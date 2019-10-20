Edmonds runs for 3 TDs as Cardinals beat Giants 27-21
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – Chase Edmonds rushed for career highs of 126 yards and three touchdowns, overshadowing the return of Giants star running back Saquon Barkley in the Arizona Cardinals' 27-21 victory over New York on a soggy Sunday.
The game was billed as a matchup of rookie quarterbacks Kyler Murray of the Cardinals (3-3-1) and Daniel Jones of the Giants (2-5), and both gave glimpses why they were the first and sixth overall choices in the draft, respectively.
But, Edmonds stole the show, scoring on runs of 20, 20 and 22 yards. The Cardinals defense also got four sacks and a forced fumble from Chandler Jones, Jordan Hicks had an interception and Patrick Peterson had a sack and forced fumble to seal the Cardinals' third straight win. It's the first time Arizona has won three consecutive games since 2015.
Murray finished 14 of 21 for 104 yards with no interceptions. Zane Gonzalez kicked field goal of 47 and 35, the last coming after the forced fumble by Peterson, who was playing in his first game after a six-game suspension for using performance enhancers.
The loss was the third straight for the Giants, who allowed Jones to be sacked a season-high eight times.
Jones finished 22 of 35 for 223 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to Rhett Ellison. Eli Penny scored on a punted punt.
Barkley, who rushed for 72 yards on 18 carries, scored on a 7-yard run to get the Giants within 24-21 with 8:13 to go.
The Cardinals scored the first three times they had the ball with Edmonds scampering in almost untouched on his 20-yard runs. The second was set up by Hicks' interception. Gonzalez ended the third scoring drive with a 47-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
Chandler Jones' sack and recovery led to the third touchdown by Edmonds, who played at Fordham — the New York City university which late Giants owner Wellington Mara attended.
Up next
Cardinals: at New Orleans on Sunday.
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- Miner to print 3 days a week
- Mohave 911
- Licenses & Permits
- Anti-Impeachment rally in Kingman
- Kingman hosting 2nd annual Airfest this Saturday
- Prep Football: Academy cancels 2019 season due to low numbers
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: