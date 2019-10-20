OFFERS
Horoscopes | Oct. 21, 2019

Originally Published: October 20, 2019 6:26 p.m.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Blanca Suarez, 31; Glen Powell, 31; Judge Judy Sheindlin, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Explore new avenues, plan an adventure or mentally or physically travel to places that will broaden your outlook and make you consider atypical options.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Live and learn. The experience will make the difference moving forward. Indulge in events and activities that will give you higher perception and help you understand what others need and want from you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Leap into action, and take care of anything you’ve left undone. Refuse to let anyone distract or deter you from taking care of personal business.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make a change for the right reason. If you follow what someone else is doing, it will end up costing you emotionally or financially.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A couple of adjustments you make at home or to the way you handle your personal finances will help cut your overhead and ease stress. Don’t ignore the cost of something you don’t really need.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate in events that are meaningful. Someone you meet will have an impact on your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Size up situations so you can start a new adventure. Evaluate what’s transpired and the options you are left with, and you’ll recognize what you need to do to excel.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share information, engage in debates and search for knowledge and experts that can lead you where you want to go. It’s OK to take a path that isn’t for everyone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your charm will capture attention, but don’t let this go to your head. It’s fun to elaborate, but don’t exaggerate, because someone will question you. Stick to the facts, and be prepared to stand behind your word.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take pride in what you do. Use your skills, knowledge and physical attributes to excel. Refuse to let an emotional incident stop you in your tracks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful how you handle your peers, relatives and neighbors. An adjustment can lead to an emotional confrontation if you aren’t careful.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for creative ways to stretch your money. Cut corners, and use what you have to offer to barter for the services you want.

