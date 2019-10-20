OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Oct. 20
Weather  58.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kedon Slovis and Trojan defense key to USC’s 41-14 win over Arizona

Arizona’s J.J. Taylor runs for positive yardage during the Wildcats 41-14 loss to USC on Saturday. (Univeristy of Arizona Athletics photo)

Arizona’s J.J. Taylor runs for positive yardage during the Wildcats 41-14 loss to USC on Saturday. (Univeristy of Arizona Athletics photo)

GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: October 20, 2019 5:49 p.m.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kenan Christon only got in the game because the first three tailbacks on Southern California's depth chart were all hurt and the fourth-stringer had just fumbled.

With the eye-popping speed that made him California's 100-meter high school champion last May, the freshman scored two blazing touchdowns to clinch a blowout win over Arizona.

Although the Trojans are barely outrunning their injury woes, they've still got talent that can burn. They're also still leading the Pac-12 South after a 41-14 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday night.

Christon rushed for 88 of his 103 yards in the fourth quarter of an electrifying debut for the Trojans (4-3, 3-1 Pac-12).

The San Diego native flew past the Arizona secondary on a 55-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter, and he added a 30-yard TD sprint down the middle less than five minutes later.

Kedon Slovis threw touchdown passes to Michael Pittman Jr. and Tyler Vaughns as USC remained unbeaten at the Coliseum this season and atop the division alongside Utah, which lost to USC last month.

Although Christon provided the fireworks, USC beat Arizona for the seventh straight time mostly because of a dominant defensive performance against Khalil Tate and the Wildcats (4-3, 2-2), holding them to 167 yards and no points in the first three quarters.

"I believe our defense is all together, so when one makes a play, everybody makes a play," said USC linebacker Kana'i Mauga, who had 13 tackles and an interception in a breakthrough performance. "Everybody was hype on the sideline. It was a great atmosphere."

Tate passed for 47 yards and was sacked six times before touted freshman Grant Gunnell replaced him in the third quarter for the Wildcats, who have lost two straight after a four-game winning streak.

USC led 34-0 before Brian Casteel took a short pass from Gunnell 56 yards for Arizona's first points with 12:12 to play.

Gunnell passed for 196 yards and hit Casteel for two touchdowns long after the game was decided.

"We couldn't protect tonight," Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said. "They got pressure on us even without blitzing. We've got to be able to run the ball more effectively. We weren't consistent enough."

0 for LA

Tate missed his final chance to beat USC during his career with the Wildcats out of nearby Serra High, a hotbed for Trojans talent. The Inglewood native made his first career start against USC as a 17-year-old freshman, but failed in four opportunities for a win over his hometown program.

Up next

Arizona: Another trip to California to face struggling Stanford on Saturday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona bounces back with 65-41 rout over Northern Arizona
Sun Devils rally late to beat rival Arizona
Wildcats run wild on Bruins in 47-30 win
Gunnell shines as Arizona holds on to beat UCLA 20-17
Huntley passes, runs, catches for TDs, Utah rolls Arizona

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News