Sun, Oct. 20
Licenses & Permits | Oct. 21, 2019

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 11:

Originally Published: October 20, 2019 6 p.m.

Esmay Electric: 7821 N. Skyview Drive, Lake Havasu City; solar-roof mount.

Justin Callicoat: 789 S. David Road, Golden Valley; gas line for propane tank and electrical panel replacement.

Panorama Electric: 3635 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; service upgrade 200 amp.

Timothy Anderson: 12273 S. Third St., Yucca; replace electric panel 200 amp.

Wise Electric: Golden Valley; electric service 400 amp.

Julio Hurtado: 3909 E. John L Ave., Kingman; demo manufactured home, awning and carport.

Select Electric: 17932 N. Oak Drive, Dolan Springs; panel replacement 200 amp.

Plumbing by Jake: 4298 E. Cane Ranch Road, Kingman; water heater replace 40 gallon gas water heater and expansion tank.

Barkhurst Electric: 3060 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; replace 100 amp panel.

Denise Shinsky: 7315 Brook Drive, Golden Valley; demo manufactured home.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 18:

Felix-Lopez Co.: 202 Hualapai Mountain Road, restaurant.

Healthy Foot Spa: 4055 North Stockton Hill Road, Ste.1, Kingman; massage.

Kingman Kleeners: 625 Court St., Kingman; house cleaning.

Sunup America: 4302 N. 32nd St., Phoenix; solar systems.

Green Cowgirls: 4997 Elkhart Ave., Chloride.

