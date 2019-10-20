Licenses & Permits | Oct. 21, 2019
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 11:
Esmay Electric: 7821 N. Skyview Drive, Lake Havasu City; solar-roof mount.
Justin Callicoat: 789 S. David Road, Golden Valley; gas line for propane tank and electrical panel replacement.
Panorama Electric: 3635 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; service upgrade 200 amp.
Timothy Anderson: 12273 S. Third St., Yucca; replace electric panel 200 amp.
Wise Electric: Golden Valley; electric service 400 amp.
Julio Hurtado: 3909 E. John L Ave., Kingman; demo manufactured home, awning and carport.
Select Electric: 17932 N. Oak Drive, Dolan Springs; panel replacement 200 amp.
Plumbing by Jake: 4298 E. Cane Ranch Road, Kingman; water heater replace 40 gallon gas water heater and expansion tank.
Barkhurst Electric: 3060 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; replace 100 amp panel.
Denise Shinsky: 7315 Brook Drive, Golden Valley; demo manufactured home.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 18:
Felix-Lopez Co.: 202 Hualapai Mountain Road, restaurant.
Healthy Foot Spa: 4055 North Stockton Hill Road, Ste.1, Kingman; massage.
Kingman Kleeners: 625 Court St., Kingman; house cleaning.
Sunup America: 4302 N. 32nd St., Phoenix; solar systems.
Green Cowgirls: 4997 Elkhart Ave., Chloride.
