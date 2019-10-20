OFFERS
Oct. 20
Rants & Raves | Oct. 21, 2019

Originally Published: October 20, 2019 5:43 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Consolato being inducted into AZ Veterans Hall of Fame – Congratulations Mr. Consolato and thank you for your efforts. Well deserved and I’m sorry you suffered so long. Vaguely know Judge Singer who strikes me as a very committed, caring person. Thank you Judge; you’re much appreciated.

Shep Smith leaving Fox News – Chris Wallace is a journalist? Who knew? The only people Wallace is hard on are Trump supporters. Shep hates Trump; no news there. Now if they would dump Donna Brazile and No-Nothing Napolitano.

Rant: Trump’s withdrawal from Syria – Wow! Hello, Trump haters. First, Trump’s brilliant mind is so far ahead of the rest, it’s stunning. As in the Syria move which is brilliant. Just stay tuned! And the left really wanted to go to war in this area?

How wonderful to see such amazing Halloween decorations around town. It is so nice people are making it festive for the children. It is also fun for the adults.

School bond issue – Support our public schools! Our kids and our community are worth a few bucks a month more. Don’t be fooled by those against it. Without education, communities lose job opportunities and die on the vine. We can do better!

