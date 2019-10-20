OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Oct. 20
Weather  58.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Revamped UA gem and mineral museum to occupy downtown Tucson

A specimen from the University of Arizona Gem and Mineral Museum is shown. (University of Arizona photo)

A specimen from the University of Arizona Gem and Mineral Museum is shown. (University of Arizona photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 20, 2019 4:43 p.m.

TUCSON (AP) – The University of Arizona Gem and Mineral Museum will sparkle a bit brighter next year with a new name and big new space.

From turquoise mined by indigenous people to rocks found on asteroids, the museum's treasure trove of artifacts will move to downtown Tucson by fall 2020, the Arizona Daily Star reported . The museum will be rebranded as the UA Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum and occupy the historic Pima County Courthouse.

"We're going to be right in the heart of downtown Tucson, which is undergoing an amazing revitalization, and have a chance to pull the whole university and local community together," said museum manager Eric Fritz. "This is also exciting because during the Gem and Mineral Show for three weeks a year, we can show off to the whole world how great this actually is."

At 11,000 square feet the courthouse will provide a venue more than triple the size of the current museum. The museum will also have room for a library, research lab, mineralogy lab and community classroom.

"We'll have work stations where we can do seminars and presentations and teach people about minerals and gemology," Fritz said.

The $13.5 million project is a culmination of a partnership between UA and Pima County. The Arizona Board of Regents approved the lease between the two parties in April 2018. The budget went up from $9.7 million due to a rise in costs for labor and materials and the depth of design for a culturally significant building.

Museum officials anticipate getting a sufficient number of donations to offset the cost. Among them is a large contribution Allan Norville, a Tucson businessman and founder of the GJX Gem Show, made in his late wife's name. The count will also pay for the first $7.5 million toward the project. The UA is expected to pay that back with interest over a five-year window.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman teen learns about medical profession at camp
UA studies using AI to restore movement to paralyzed limbs
California students flocking to universities in Arizona
Judge tells U of A scientists to surrender climate change emails
University system overhaul gets mixed review

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News