OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Oct. 21
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Pregnant bride-to-be imposes a nonalcoholic party policy

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: October 21, 2019 3:13 p.m.

Dear Abby: My friend “Nan” is planning her wedding and asked if I, along with our friends, would be bridesmaids. Fast-forward a few months: The bride-to-be is now pregnant. We’re having our first get-together as a bridal party, and she wants us to serve only nonalcoholic “mocktails” for our girls’ night in. I asked the maid of honor if we could have the option of alcohol, and she said no because that’s what the bride wants.

Is it rude to drink in front of a pregnant bride? Obviously, I will honor Nan’s wishes, but I’d like a second opinion. Should this no-alcohol policy be in effect for all pre-wedding events (shower, bachelorette party, etc.)? I feel we’re all adults and should be able to make our own choices. It’s not as if we’re going to get wasted at these things. Your thoughts, please? – Perplexed Bridesmaid

Dear Bridesmaid: In most cases, it is not considered rude to consume alcohol in front of someone who is abstaining, although many people choose to refrain, too. In this case, the bride would not have specified that she wanted no alcohol served if she was comfortable with her bridal party drinking when she couldn’t join in. Her wishes should take precedence.

Dear Abby: My husband is disabled and hasn’t worked in nearly 20 years. I have been the sole support of our family all this time.

My issue is, my husband seems to have serious problems with people he perceives as rich. The fact that some people have more money than we do rankles him no end. It has reached the point where the kids and I are really disturbed by his vitriol. In his eyes, no rich person can be a good person, and most of them don’t deserve what they have. What can I do? – Weary of Listening in Maine

Dear Weary: Your husband may be venting his frustration at his inability to work and provide for the family, and misdirecting his anger toward people he perceives as rich. Has he always been this way, or is this recent? If it’s recent, his physician may want to see and evaluate him. If it’s not, then it may be time to point out that money, while it can make the gears of life mesh more smoothly, is no guarantee of happiness, and nobody – regardless of income – has everything. Then tell him to stop.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Advice column addict seeks advice to cure her addiction
Dear Abby: Wedding is not the stage for ex-best friends’ drama
Dear Abby: Age is no barrier for man long in love with neighbor
Dear Abby | Bride is drowning in details of planning a beach wedding
Dear Abby: Lawyer’s petition to help friend study is dismissed

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News