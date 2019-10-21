OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Oct. 21
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Farmers Market announces holiday events

Kingman Farmers Market has announced its fall events.(Daily Miner file photo)

Kingman Farmers Market has announced its fall events.(Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 21, 2019 4:41 p.m.

National Sweetest Day at the Thunder Rode Event Center was held Saturday, Oct. 19, where 352 guests enjoyed very pleasant weather, and the great local, homemade, handcrafted, home-baked creations from the Community of Vendors of Kingman Farmers Market.

Saturday, Oct. 26, is National Pumpkin Day and the market’s Annual Halloween Celebration. Pumpkins for pies and Jack-O-Lanterns will be available; beautiful/scary booths decorated for the upcoming fall festivities;extraordinary jewelry; yummy jams,jellies, and honey; tasty baked goods created from recipes as varied as those from Barbados, keto, non-gluten, and your grandma’s cookbook; handicrafts and needle crafts like signs, decor, potholders, quilt tops, dolls, and aprons; delicious meal mixes, aromatic candles; luxurious soaps, and bath products; family-made, natural CBD products; handcrafted knives and plant hangers; and produce like tomatoes, radishes, leeks, salad greens, and onions.

The inaugural Kids Halloween Contest will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 11:30 a.m. The winners will be announced at noon. Kids in grades 1-4 can compete for prizes and everyone is encouraged to be in costume. Treats for the kids will be provided by several Vendors and our Vendors will select the Winners by vote. So, be sure to register at the courtesy tent, get your contestant number, and visit each Vendor.

The Dale Gillespie Blues Project will provide great, live music and a door prize drawing for contributed Vendor Merchandise will be held for the adults at 12:45 p.m.

The Thanksgiving and Christmas Markets will be held Nov. 16th and Dec. 14th from 9-1 p.m. So, make plans for these very special markets. Luscious soaps, health,bath and beauty products will be featured. Remarkable handcrafted gifts, tasty jams, jellies, honey and delectable home-baked goodies will be available at these holiday harkets.

If you would like more information about becoming a vendor please call Dan at 928-530-6544.

Information provided by the Kingman farmers Market.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Farmers Market announces fall events
Farmers Market to observe National Farmers Market Day
Farmers Market to mark Be a Good Neighbor Day
Farmers Market to celebrate Acorn Squash Day
Event Calendar | Friday, July 5 , 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News