Farmers Market announces holiday events

National Sweetest Day at the Thunder Rode Event Center was held Saturday, Oct. 19, where 352 guests enjoyed very pleasant weather, and the great local, homemade, handcrafted, home-baked creations from the Community of Vendors of Kingman Farmers Market.

Saturday, Oct. 26, is National Pumpkin Day and the market’s Annual Halloween Celebration. Pumpkins for pies and Jack-O-Lanterns will be available; beautiful/scary booths decorated for the upcoming fall festivities;extraordinary jewelry; yummy jams,jellies, and honey; tasty baked goods created from recipes as varied as those from Barbados, keto, non-gluten, and your grandma’s cookbook; handicrafts and needle crafts like signs, decor, potholders, quilt tops, dolls, and aprons; delicious meal mixes, aromatic candles; luxurious soaps, and bath products; family-made, natural CBD products; handcrafted knives and plant hangers; and produce like tomatoes, radishes, leeks, salad greens, and onions.

The inaugural Kids Halloween Contest will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 11:30 a.m. The winners will be announced at noon. Kids in grades 1-4 can compete for prizes and everyone is encouraged to be in costume. Treats for the kids will be provided by several Vendors and our Vendors will select the Winners by vote. So, be sure to register at the courtesy tent, get your contestant number, and visit each Vendor.

The Dale Gillespie Blues Project will provide great, live music and a door prize drawing for contributed Vendor Merchandise will be held for the adults at 12:45 p.m.

The Thanksgiving and Christmas Markets will be held Nov. 16th and Dec. 14th from 9-1 p.m. So, make plans for these very special markets. Luscious soaps, health,bath and beauty products will be featured. Remarkable handcrafted gifts, tasty jams, jellies, honey and delectable home-baked goodies will be available at these holiday harkets.

If you would like more information about becoming a vendor please call Dan at 928-530-6544.

Information provided by the Kingman farmers Market.