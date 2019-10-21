Gerarda Hamodey declares candidacy for Mohave County District 1 Supervisor

KINGMAN – Not satisfied with politics conducted by “a boy’s club in the community,” Gerarda Hamodey, 53, a Mexico-born paralegal and Latinas for Trump member entered the race for 2020 District 1 Supervisor.

So far, the race includes Tim Woods and Jim Hamersley, both catering to the belief of part of the electorate the current District 1 Supervisor, Gary Watson, is not conservative enough.

Watson does not plan to run in 2020, leaving the District 1 seat up for grabs.

“There are different people with different methods of experience and morality,” Hamodey told The Daily Miner when asked why she is running. “There are a lot of people that say they are Trump supporters because they want the support from the community, not because they really believe in competition, not having monopolies. There’s still a lot of improvement in Mohave County.”

Then, she follows with a modern-era political newcomers’ spin:

“I did not want to come out and do that. But I feel I have to because a lot of rights are being curtailed.”

An excellent shot, this mother of three, and a grandmother of three, firmly believes in the Second Amendment. As Supervisor, she promises to be there for the people and carry out their will. Poor health care in Mohave County is her top priority.

“I think we should have more doctors,” she said. “We need incentives for good doctors. I am pro-life and I’m very pro-business. I would lower the taxes as an incentive for companies.”

When it comes to the Constitution, Hamodey calls herself a “big textualist” as her favorite U.S. Supreme Court judge late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Supervisor Watson got her upset in 2012 when he removed from the county building a gentleman for wearing an American cap. He got him arrested, Hamodey claims. She expects Watson to endorse “his friends, Mr. Woods,” since in Mohave County it is all about who you know, not what your experience and resume is.

Hamodey left Mexico as a 10-year-old and got naturalized in the U.S. She got her green card through her mother and stepfather and says President Trump is fine with that type of migration, since immediate family doesn’t count as “gain migration.”

“There is a misinformation and mischaracterization of President Trump,” said Hamodey who has a Master Degree in Culture and Communication a law degree from Santa Clara University School of Law. “He is not a racist. We need walls around this country just like people. We need guns to protect ourselves.”

Believing in each country’s sovereignty, she is against entities, such as the European Union. Hamodey never left this hemisphere, but promises she is “very knowledgeable about the United Nations and human rights.” She’s traveled to Mexico and Canada.

“And United States of course,” she added.