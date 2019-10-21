OFFERS
Here’s a Holiday Prep Checklist for small businesses

Even a gym can look Holiday-appropriate. Live Active Kingman, 309 E. Beale St. during 2018 Kingman Holiday Cookie Crawl. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Main Street)

Even a gym can look Holiday-appropriate. Live Active Kingman, 309 E. Beale St. during 2018 Kingman Holiday Cookie Crawl. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Main Street)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 21, 2019 4:39 p.m.

KINGMAN – Attention, vendors of Downtown Kingman! Did you know that this year’s holiday shopping season, the number of days between Thanksgiving and Christmas is six days shorter than in 2018?

To make the best of remaining days, small business owners should consider attending the October Small Business Development Center workshop. An hour-long 2019 Holiday Prep Checklist will start promptly at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 31at the Kingman Powerhouse, 120 W Andy Devine Ave # 2 (upstairs). That leaves you plenty of time to prepare for night-time Halloween activities.

“Because the holiday season is shorter, businesses have to make the best use of the timeframe,” said SBDC Business Analyst Meghan Borker, who will run the workshop. “And an inviting façade is everything.”

For many brands and retailers, annual bottom lines depend on holiday success. You have a limited window to maximize your opportunity, so planning is everything. That means, making sure you’re optimized across every facet of your operation – from product content to digital marketing to fulfillment.

“Another thing I will be talking about is connectivity between vendors,” Borker said.

Only that can assure all downtown will be esthetically unified.Don’t enter this holiday unprepared, encourages Kingman Main Street, a local nonprofit interested in revitalization of Kingman downtown.

The workshop is free but registration is required. Call SBDC 928-757-0894 or visit www.mohave.edu/sbdc.

