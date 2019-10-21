Horoscopes | Oct. 22, 2019

Birthdays: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 44; Saffron Burrows, 47; Jeff Goldblum, 67; Christopher Lloyd, 81.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s time to make a change that will help you grow personally, professionally or socially. Involvement in activities that you enjoy is an excellent place to begin.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A kind word will go a lot further than criticism. Choose peace and love over chaos and discord.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend time dealing with personal relationships, domestic matters and how best to make the most of your day. Don’t feel you have to make an impulsive move because someone does something unexpectedly.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Movement should be an integral part of your day. Personal improvements will bring the most satisfaction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The more time you designate to something worthwhile, the less time you’ll spend confronting people and situations that are a dead end for you. Choose a positive path and self-improvement.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of attitude will promote positivity from those you encounter. Love, romance and getting along with others will brighten your day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You can turn the tables regarding a situation that unfolds by using diplomacy. Time is on your side; slow down and make every step count.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Observing how others respond will be telltale. A reaction on your part will allow others to undermine you. Sit tight.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Share your enthusiasm, and take a leadership position. By inspiring others, you will gain respect and the trust of people who have something to offer in return.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A personal change can be made, but the reason behind what you do should be considered carefully. Speak from the heart, and make compassionate choices.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do your best to stabilize your financial situation as well as relationships that are meaningful to you. Look at the big picture, not just a segment.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make adjustments that will help ease stress and give you more time to spend with the people you love. Work toward the goals that bring you satisfaction.