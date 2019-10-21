MUC to consider sewer variance request

KINGMAN – The Municipal Utilities Commission will consider a sewer variance request for the development of a single-family residence at 1704 Florence Ave. at its meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St..

The request comes from Greg Benetti of Benetti Builders, LLC. An existing 8-inch sewer in Florence Avenue crosses the frontage of the property in question, however, there is no line on Western Avenue, which is adjacent to the property.

The property is on a corner lot with frontage on both Florence and Western avenues. According to utility regulations, its location requires a sewer extension across the total frontage of the property. City staff believes a vacant property on the west side of Western Avenue could benefit from the extension.

In documents filed with the City, Benetti argues that’s not the case. He writes there is no demand for the extension, as the 1704 property already has water and sewer. He adds that potential development of future housing would see a sewer extension come from La Salle Street to Western Avenue.

“Any future use can utilize the sewer from La Salle Street on Lucille or Florence for future development from Western,” he writes. But City staff says “it’s not clear” how properties would access sewer from the alley south of Lucille Avenue due to an elevation change in the area. Staff also believes two properties “would appear” to benefit from the extension in the event they are developed.

Information provided by the City of Kingman