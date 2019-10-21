MUC to consider sewer variance request
KINGMAN – The Municipal Utilities Commission will consider a sewer variance request for the development of a single-family residence at 1704 Florence Ave. at its meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St..
The request comes from Greg Benetti of Benetti Builders, LLC. An existing 8-inch sewer in Florence Avenue crosses the frontage of the property in question, however, there is no line on Western Avenue, which is adjacent to the property.
The property is on a corner lot with frontage on both Florence and Western avenues. According to utility regulations, its location requires a sewer extension across the total frontage of the property. City staff believes a vacant property on the west side of Western Avenue could benefit from the extension.
In documents filed with the City, Benetti argues that’s not the case. He writes there is no demand for the extension, as the 1704 property already has water and sewer. He adds that potential development of future housing would see a sewer extension come from La Salle Street to Western Avenue.
“Any future use can utilize the sewer from La Salle Street on Lucille or Florence for future development from Western,” he writes. But City staff says “it’s not clear” how properties would access sewer from the alley south of Lucille Avenue due to an elevation change in the area. Staff also believes two properties “would appear” to benefit from the extension in the event they are developed.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Miner to print 3 days a week
- Mohave 911
- Licenses & Permits
- Anti-Impeachment rally in Kingman
- Kingman hosting 2nd annual Airfest this Saturday
- Prep Football: Academy cancels 2019 season due to low numbers
- Road closures announced for Route 66 Street Drags
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: