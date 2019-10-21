OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Oct. 21
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

MUC to consider sewer variance request

A sewer variance request from Greg Benetti of Benetti Builders will be considered by the Municipal Utilities Commission at its Thursday meeting. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

A sewer variance request from Greg Benetti of Benetti Builders will be considered by the Municipal Utilities Commission at its Thursday meeting. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: October 21, 2019 4:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Municipal Utilities Commission will consider a sewer variance request for the development of a single-family residence at 1704 Florence Ave. at its meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St..

The request comes from Greg Benetti of Benetti Builders, LLC. An existing 8-inch sewer in Florence Avenue crosses the frontage of the property in question, however, there is no line on Western Avenue, which is adjacent to the property.

The property is on a corner lot with frontage on both Florence and Western avenues. According to utility regulations, its location requires a sewer extension across the total frontage of the property. City staff believes a vacant property on the west side of Western Avenue could benefit from the extension.

In documents filed with the City, Benetti argues that’s not the case. He writes there is no demand for the extension, as the 1704 property already has water and sewer. He adds that potential development of future housing would see a sewer extension come from La Salle Street to Western Avenue.

“Any future use can utilize the sewer from La Salle Street on Lucille or Florence for future development from Western,” he writes. But City staff says “it’s not clear” how properties would access sewer from the alley south of Lucille Avenue due to an elevation change in the area. Staff also believes two properties “would appear” to benefit from the extension in the event they are developed.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Municipal Utilities Commission to consider sewer variance request
New home construction has Municipal Utilities Commission hearing development requests
Airport Advisory Commission tackles rates, lease terms
Proposed Arroya Ranches subdivision receives necessary sewer variance
City may shoulder some cost of extending sewer to subdivision

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News