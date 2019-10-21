Nothing is cuter than a pet in a costume!
Originally Published: October 21, 2019 5:12 p.m.
Send the Kingman Miner pictures of your pets in Halloween costumes and we will publish them (for free) in the paper on Oct. 31st! In addition, $10 from each advertising sponsorship sale for this page will be donated to the Mohave County Animal Shelter You can also bring donations of dry and canned cat and dog food and cat litter to the Kingman Miner (Mon-Friday 8 am to 5 pm) until Oct 31st.
Please upload your pictures to:
kdminer.secondstreetapp.com/Kingmans-Spooktacular-Pet-Gallery
Or e-mail them to contests@kdminer.com
