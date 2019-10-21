Rants and Raves | Oct. 21, 2019

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Dick Polman column – Not even a nice try Polman. Pelosi won’t take a vote because she knows it will fail and cause Dems to lose in 2020. And Polman, you must’ve listened to “pencilneck’s” version of the Ukraine call because the “real” one was fine.

Trump stonewalls Constitution; Dems say bring it on – Democrats are running scared. Did you see that boring three hour debate? I had to change the channel. Trump’s the most-transparent POTUS ever and that is what scares the Dems. Bring it on. Trump will win a landslide.

Miner to print 3 days a week – Not surprising. All the news you need can be found online, but newspapers still carry local stories. I`m perfectly fine with reading/subscribing to just the digital editions of everything – converted years ago – and the paper is never late or missing!

Christopher Columbus now heel to some – We should all follow Jesus as Columbus faithfully did. No surprise. Pelosi, Schiff and the left, illegally and in total secret, are trying to overthrow 63 million American votes that put President Trump into office. Time to fight!

Column: Is interventionists’ era over for good – With Rudy Giuliani running our foreign policy we can’t lose.

Anti-Impeachment Trump Rally – Didn’t know about this or I and others would have been there. When you compare the 10-mile-long list of Trump accomplishments, it’s hard to believe the left is pushing this fake, nothing-burger impeachment. Prayer changes things so we pray.

Anti-impeachment rally in Kingman – Another black eye for Arizona. Another, amongst many reasons I moved out of the state three years ago.

One need go no farther than the president to explain the upsurge of mass shootings and violent hate crimes. There are some sick folks who really eat that ugliness up! What a shame.