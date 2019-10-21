Technology Recycling Drive set for Nov. 2
KINGMAN – Mohave Community College and the City of Kingman are once again teaming up for a Technology Recycling Drive set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2 at the City’s Public Works Yard at 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.
Acceptable items include old or broken computer components, recorders, MP3 players, video players, DVD and VHS players, digital cameras, radios, telephones and printers.
Members of the MC4 Computer Club will be on hand to assist with the removal of computer hard drives.
Televisions, car batteries or other Freon-containing items will not be accepted.
The biannual recycling event is co-organized by MCC’s MC4 Computer Club and the City of Kingman Public Works Department.
The spring 2019 recycling effort resulted in several thousand pounds of materials collected, MCC wrote in a press release.
For more information contact Andra Goldberg, MC4 adviser for the Neal Campus-Kingman chapter, at 928-692-3015 or at agoldberg@mohave.edu.
Information provided by Mohave Community College
