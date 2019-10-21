Wilderness Common Sense: The Big Picture

With the use of GPS systems and voice directional controls, paper maps are becoming obsolete. This is bad. Man is a spatial animal and needs to have an overall picture of where things are to stay oriented. GPS units can do that if one scrolls out, but the screen is so small with so little detail that most of us scroll in to show more detailed information and ignore the big picture. An overall picture is needed to keep everything in place, especially for those that are directionally challenged.

While working in a part of South America where there were no detailed maps, I’d draw cartoon maps with features described by the locals and used them to form boundaries. In this way, I could stay oriented as long as I stayed within the boundaries of the cartoon map.

Before anyone goes in the mountains, they should have the big picture in their mind of where things are; major roads, landmarks, important points and possible dangers. When going 4-wheeling on any of the trails along the eastern flank of the Hualapais, be sure to have a picture of where Blake Ranch Road and Flag Mine Road are so that if you become disoriented, you’ll know that by walking east, you’ll get to Blake Ranch Road - all downhill. If you walk west, you’ll get to Flag Mine Road - all uphill. By walking north, you’ll get to Hualapai Mountain Lodge, Pine Lake or houses along Blake Ranch Road. If you walk south, you’ll find nothing until reaching Yucca or Wikieup – a long, long distance.

During a search-and-rescue search for a lost male subject in the Hualapais, we tracked him from the Boy Scout camp near the top of the range all the way to I-40. If he’d had a picture in his mind of the location of important points, he would’ve known that walking north from where he was would’ve taken him to the ranger station or even Hualapai Mountain Road – a much shorter distance than walking from Potato Patch in the Hualapais to I-40 near the Griffith Power Plant. Obviously, he didn’t have the big picture of where things were and unfortunately, chose the precise direction to miss everything.

If he’d used land forms and vegetation directional indicators to stay orientated and had a mental picture of important points, he would’ve saved himself a long, hot walk.

Before leaving known surroundings, look at a general map and make a mental picture of the features that form boundaries of where you are going- major roads, mountain tops, rivers, landmarks, towns, ranger stations, deep canyons, etc. and stay oriented. This mental picture doesn’t have to be too detailed. Make it simple to remember, focusing on the major features that form the boundaries. As you become more experienced with an area, you can get to the point where you know the location of important features. A number of my friends that have spent so much time in the mountains can describe areas from memory and don’t use maps but when they go to new areas, they always form a mental picture of the area. It would be very embarrassing for them to get lost.

Using GPS or a compass to stay oriented are great and I use them all the time. But I always have “the big picture” and wilderness common sense as a backup.

If you have comments or want to share experiences, write me at mohave4x4@yahoo.com.