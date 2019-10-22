OFFERS
Bullhead City woman arrested on DUI charges in Kingman

Jamie Ladawn Davis (MCSO photo)

Jamie Ladawn Davis (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: October 22, 2019 5:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies arrested 33-year-old Jamie Ladawn Davis of Bullhead City after clocking her driving about 53 mph on Stockton Hill Road and smelling the odor of alcohol.

Deputies observed a tan sedan driving southbound on Stockton Hill Road at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Using their onboard speed radar, deputies clocked the vehicle driving at about 53 mph in a 35 mph zone. The deputy also reported that the vehicle traveled over the center lane.

Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Davis, and “noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle.” Davis reportedly told deputies she had a couple of shots when asked how much she had to drink. Deputies say Davis used the vehicle’s door to stay balanced when asked to exit the vehicle.

A records checked revealed her license was suspended, and Davis refused to conduct field sobriety tests. A breath test was conducted, which reportedly showed a blood alcohol content of .127%.

Jamie Ladawn Davis was arrested on three felony charges of aggravated DUI.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

