Economic Development website a wealth of information

KINGMAN – Businesses and manufacturers can utilize the City of Kingman’s Economic Development website in deciding where to locate, but the webpage is home to a wealth of information that residents may find interesting, too.

The website can be accessed at https://www.choosekingman.com/home-econdev. It includes information on available properties in Kingman, the Industrial Park, the City’s key industries and its demographics.

For example, there is currently an approximately 80-acre lot available at the park. That property could be used for manufacturing, distribution, wholesale or by aircraft firms.

The tab for the Kingman Industrial Park lists detail about the prime location of the park and what that means for prospective businesses. The City writes there are more than 32 million people within a 350-mile radius of the park.

“Manufacturing businesses see substantial benefits form their Kingman location, with convenient access to transportation, low business costs, business-friendly environmental regulations, easy-access to savvy manufacturing talent and an active year-round lifestyle,” the City wrote.

For those residents wondering what Kingman’s key industries are, the website sheds some light on that matter as well. While it may not come as a surprise, Kingman’s key industries are listed as manufacturing, transpiration distribution and logistics, aviation, tourism and health care.

The talent and educational pool of a city is important for locating or relocating businesses to consider. For residents, if nothing else, the data on the website provides an interesting snapshot of the makeup of Kingman as of 2019. Demographics such as age, sex, ethnicity, household income and size, education attainment, labor force status and more are all listed. Aside from 2019 figures, the website also shows projected numbers for 2024.

A quick look at some of the data reveals that as of 2019, Kingman had a labor force of around 11,551 people, with less than 5% being unemployed. More than 25% of Kingman residents are aged 65 or older, and the largest category, more than 14%, for household income distribution falls under more than $100,000. Slightly more than 7% of Kingman residents were listed in the household income distribution category of less than $10,000.

There’s plenty of additional information available on the site including details on Kingman’s business environment, what it’s like to live and work in Kingman, Economic Development Commission proceedings and Opportunity Zones.