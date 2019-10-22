OFFERS
Horoscopes | Oct. 23, 2019

Originally Published: October 22, 2019 5:17 p.m.

Birthdays: Ryan Reynolds, 43; Cat Deeley, 43; Weird Al Yankovic, 60; Dwight Yoakam, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Size up whatever situation or choice you are faced with, and do what’s best for you. Negotiate on your own behalf.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look at your options, and start the ball rolling. Your decisiveness will attract people who want to be a part of whatever it is you are doing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It’s essential to keep a clear head and to take care of responsibilities, regardless of what others do. Go directly to the source.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make time for pleasure. Self-improvement will encourage emotional growth and better health.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t lose sight of your goal. Stay focused on what’s important, and surround yourself with helpful people, not hindrances.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider what’s working in your life and what isn’t, and find a solution that suits your needs. It’s up to you to speak up and do what’s best for yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Trust in your ability to get things done. Be open, receptive and willing to put in the legwork to reap the rewards.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It’s time for a new beginning. Stagnation will depreciate any opportunity that comes your way due to dead weight you are dragging around.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Study, research and participate in events that will help you grow. A subtle change will improve your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Travel somewhere you’ve never been, and you will discover something that will lead to a new adventure or endeavor. Don’t overspend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Connect with people who share your sentiments. Focus on self-preservation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The help you offer will put you in a good position when you want something in return. Contracts can be renegotiated, and better health benefits will encourage you to take care of the physical issues you’ve neglected.

