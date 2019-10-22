Horoscopes | Oct. 23, 2019
Birthdays: Ryan Reynolds, 43; Cat Deeley, 43; Weird Al Yankovic, 60; Dwight Yoakam, 63.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Size up whatever situation or choice you are faced with, and do what’s best for you. Negotiate on your own behalf.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look at your options, and start the ball rolling. Your decisiveness will attract people who want to be a part of whatever it is you are doing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It’s essential to keep a clear head and to take care of responsibilities, regardless of what others do. Go directly to the source.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make time for pleasure. Self-improvement will encourage emotional growth and better health.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t lose sight of your goal. Stay focused on what’s important, and surround yourself with helpful people, not hindrances.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider what’s working in your life and what isn’t, and find a solution that suits your needs. It’s up to you to speak up and do what’s best for yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Trust in your ability to get things done. Be open, receptive and willing to put in the legwork to reap the rewards.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It’s time for a new beginning. Stagnation will depreciate any opportunity that comes your way due to dead weight you are dragging around.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Study, research and participate in events that will help you grow. A subtle change will improve your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Travel somewhere you’ve never been, and you will discover something that will lead to a new adventure or endeavor. Don’t overspend.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Connect with people who share your sentiments. Focus on self-preservation.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The help you offer will put you in a good position when you want something in return. Contracts can be renegotiated, and better health benefits will encourage you to take care of the physical issues you’ve neglected.
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- Miner to print 3 days a week
- Anti-Impeachment rally in Kingman
- Prep Football: Academy cancels 2019 season due to low numbers
- Kingman hosting 2nd annual Airfest this Saturday
- Road closures announced for Route 66 Street Drags
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Mohave County promotes OHV Peace Trail
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: