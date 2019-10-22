OFFERS
Kingman woman appointed to Wild Horses and Burro National Advisory Board

A Kingmanite, Susan McAlpine, who currently serves as a trustee on the Mohave Community College board of governors, joined the Wild Horses and Burro National Advisory Board. (Daily Miner file photos)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 11:46 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingmanite Susan McAlpine, who currently serves as a trustee on the Mohave Community College Board of Governors, joined the Wild Horses and Burro National Advisory Board.

The board provides recommendations to the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service as the agencies carry out their responsibilities under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

“After five years of trying, Susan McAlpine has been appointed to the board,” announced Chairwoman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, Hildy Angius of District 2 on Monday, Oct. 21 during the supervisors’ meeting in Lake Havasu City. “This is a very important board and I think she is very much up to the task.”

McAlpine said she was appointed as a “humane advocate” for wild horses and burros and pledged to “carefully balance issues and problem resolution proposals in which she feels is a humane, cost-effective and in their [animals'] best interest.”

Mohave County has the largest wild burro population in the country, Angius said.

McAlpine has been involved in raising, training and advocating for horses, both personally and professionally, for the majority of her adult life. She received her bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education at Framingham State College and her Master of Education in Instructional Design from the University of Massachusetts in Boston.

McAlpine has served on the Mohave County Horse Science Committee, planned educational equestrian programs for area residents and volunteered for the Arizona Dressage Association. She has also written extensive grants for a local animal sanctuary and is a published author.

The nine-member Wild Horses and Burro National Advisory Board will next meet Oct. 29-31 in Washington D.C.

